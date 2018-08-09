Governor Murphy will attend a New Jersey Transit briefing Thursday at 11 a.m.
The governor will take questions from the media following the New Jersey Transit briefing.
The press availability portion of the briefing will be livestreamed on the Governor’s official Youtube page and the Press will be streaming the video at 11 a.m.
