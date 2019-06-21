State regulators approved a subsidy for Danish firm Ørsted to build offshore wind turbines off the coast of Atlantic City.
Of the 14 proposals submitted to the state in December, the Board of Public Utilities selected Ørsted to receive subsidies for a 1,100 megawatt wind farm about 15 miles in federal waters, the commissioners announced at Friday's meeting.
The project is funded by a $1.46 increase on New Jersey residential customers' monthly bills, to be passed onto Ørsted. Commercial customers will be charged an extra $13.05 per month and industrial customers about $110.
"I'm having difficulty grasping the reality of the moment... We are going to be the central focal point for offshore wind on east coast of the U.S.," BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said at the hearing.
The solicitation began last September, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order directing the BPU to implement the Offshore Wind Economic Development Act (OWEDA) to develop 3,500 megawatts of wind energy off New Jersey by the end of the decade.
Ørsted's 1,100 megawatt farm is one of the first steps in reaching that goal. It will create 15,000 jobs over its 25-year lifespan, power 500,000 homes and result in $1.17 billion net economic benefits to New Jersey. Construction is expected to begin early 2020 and be completed by 2024.
The commissioners said Ørsted ultimately stood out because it brought the greatest economic benefits, had the best chance of successfully operating and promised the fastest completion date.
Two other companies also submitted proposals to the BPU in December: joint venture EDF Renewables and Shell Energies' Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Equinor's Boardwalk Wind.
The board will open two more solicitations for offshore wind in 2020 and 2022, a chance to increase competition in the burgeoning offshore wind industry, commissioners said. The federal government is also leasing off additional areas off the Atlantic Coast that could expand the pool of applicants.
"Our selection of Ørsted in this round should not be misinterpreted," said Commissioner Robert Gordon. "No developer has a lock on New Jersey."
In Atlantic City, Ørsted has already made its mark on the resort, opening a small office on Pacific Avenue last year and partnering with nearby Stockton University on research, along with other New Jersey universities.
The global company said it's working with Atlantic City developer Joseph Jingoli's Competitive Edge and Live Classroom programs to identify and train Atlantic City residents interested in working in the offshore wind construction industry.
“Ocean Wind will ensure that the state and its residents not only benefit from clean, renewable power," said Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind and President of Ørsted North America, "but that they reap the rewards of being an early player in the offshore wind industry as it grows in the U.S.”
New Jersey Sierra Club President Jeff Tittel applauded the BPU's latest move, saying it signaled a step forward in reducing New Jersey's carbon emissions.
Ørsted, which is working with PSEG, has said it is considering connecting its turbines to the power grid at the now closed coal-fired B.L. England plant in Upper Township. The plant's owner is no longer repowertied into plans for the 22-mile controversial South Jersey Gas pipeline.
"This is a win for the environment and the battle against climate change," Tittel said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.