If a Medicaid patient comes into an emergency room with what turns out to be a minor or nonemergency case, New Jersey hospitals will see a standard $140 reimbursement payment for that health care if a new bill becomes law.
Legislators who crafted the bill, which now awaits Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature, said the goal is to save the state and taxpayers money by capping payments to hospitals for these “low-acuity” cases, but some provider organizations and hospital experts fear it will do more harm than good.
“Our biggest concern is that hospitals will be penalized for treating patients who have nowhere else to go,” said Neil Eicher, vice president of government relations and policy at the New Jersey Hospital Association.
The bill, which passed the Assembly and Senate on June 21 with support and opposition within both political parties, applies specifically to Medicaid patients in the fee-for-service program.
About 1.8 million residents get coverage through Medicaid, according to state reports, and patients in the fee-for-service managed-care program account for about 5 percent of that population.
The state Office of Legislative Services estimated their collective outpatient health care services amounted to nearly $206 million in fiscal year 2017, but the amount that is related to emergency department visits is unknown.
Sponsor Assemblyman Louis Greenwald, D-Camden, Burlington, said the bill was designed not to punish hospitals and providers or to deter Medicaid patients from seeking health care, but to more effectively pay for Medicaid services overall.
“Let’s say a patient’s test results reveal a high-level ER case. (Hospital providers) will get paid whatever those charges come to be,” he said.
“Now let’s say a patient presents in the ER Monday morning with a jammed finger they got playing flag football that Saturday and it’s now swelled. They can’t get in with their primary care provider or don’t have one, so they go into the hospital. The goal is to restrain those costs for that case.”
A June 26 fiscal analysis determined the bill would decrease state expenses but could not estimate to what degree.
If passed, the law would require the commissioner of the state Department of Human Services to create and publish a list of medical conditions defined as “low-acuity,” or nonemergency.
Greenwald said this is one part of a bigger plan to improve New Jersey’s health care system and encourage people to use primary care providers and urgent care centers for nonemergencies in order to free up emergency departments for true emergencies.
Since New Jersey hospitals are required by law to treat patients regardless of health coverage status or level of medical case, Eicher said the financial burden would fall on hospitals whose doctors and nurses spend time and resources testing patients for what could turn out to be nonemergency cases.
Ray Castro, director of health policy at the New Jersey Policy Perspective, a left-leaning advocacy and policy group, said while the right intent is there, the bill doesn’t solve a more complex problem in that if people can’t access a Medicaid health provider, they will continue to go to the ER for most cases.
“A lack of access to Medicaid providers has been a longstanding complaint in New Jersey,” he said in a statement.
Other experts from provider advocacy organizations said they were concerned the law would cause patients to second guess whether their symptoms were appropriate for an emergency room visit, or a primary care physician.
“As much as we don’t think patients should be in the emergency department for primary care, they should come if they have nowhere else to go or are unsure,” Eicher said. “We don’t want them to think we’re unwelcoming. At the end of the day, we’ll always treat them and take the financial hit.”
