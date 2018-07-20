Ways to quit smoking or using tobacco products for low-income populations has become more difficult over the years as the state cut funding for tobacco prevention and cessation services, but new changes to Medicaid benefits.
Residents with Medicaid coverage will no longer have to get prior approval from their health plan to seek out tobacco cessation medications and counseling, the Murphy administration announced earlier this week. State officials said they hope this will help people quite smoking and reduce tobacco use, which both can lead to preventable causes of death.
"Expanding tobacco cessation coverage for Medicaid enrollees, who smoke at rates higher than the rest of the population, is not only an important opportunity to save lives and prevent tobacco-related disease, but it will also reduce the state's health care costs," Michael Seilback, national assistant vice president of state public policy for the American Lung Association, said in a statement.
For every pack of cigarettes purchased, taxpayers will spend $35 on health-related costs for a smoker, the American Cancer Society says.
Tobacco kills about 480,000 Americans, including about 11,800 New Jerseyans, every year in the form of chronic lung disease, heart disease, stroke and cancer, according to national and state statistics.
While only 13.5 percent of adults in New Jersey smoke, according to an American Cancer Society report, one of the lowest rates in the nation, cancer cases remain high among state residents.
Starting in January, New Jersey's Medicaid program will also add group counseling for tobacco cessation to services it covers. Medicaid will cover all seven Food and Drug Administration-approved tobacco cessation medications and all three forms of counseling to help smokers quit.
New Jersey has recently taken other steps to improve tobacco control and cessation efforts. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Friday making the state the first to ban smoking at public beaches and parks, though local communities can explicitly opt out and set aside a small section for smoking.
The state also raised the minimum tobacco purchase age to 21 years old in November with experts aiming to reduce smoking and tobacco-use rates among younger populations.
