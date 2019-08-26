New Jersey’s first lady, Tammy Murphy, was in Atlantic County on Sunday to speak to the communities and promote the administration’s upcoming Family Festival next month.
The first lady started the day in Pleasantville at a breakfast with Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Mike Suleiman, Freeholder Ernie Coursey and city Councilwoman Judy Ward.
From there, Murphy spoke to the congregations at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville and at St. James AME Church in Atlantic City.
Murphy, whose policy initiatives include infant and maternal health, announced this month the governor’s administration is focusing on improving health care, particularly for mothers and newborns.
“I am here to join with you, not just in worship, but in mission as well,” Murphy said to the congregation at St. James.
She referenced several of the key points from the Jim Johnson transitional report on Atlantic City, including access to health care, housing, transportation, nutritional food, quality child care, workforce development and education.
According to state data from 2016, infant mortality with black mothers in Atlantic City was more than five times the state average.
“New Jersey must continue to work at repairing the centuries of embedded, institutional discrimination and racism that have led to this disparity,” Murphy said.
Nurture NJ, the first lady’s statewide awareness campaign, will host a free Family Festival at the Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City on Saturday, Sept. 7.
