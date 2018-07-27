The New Jersey Forest Fire Service dispatched 20 firefighters to help battle a wildfire in Colorado and two wildfire engines to battle blazes in California on Friday, according to a news release.
Firefighters left Philadelphia International and Newark-Liberty International airports Friday morning and are expected to be out West for two weeks. The Forest Fire Service will send more crews as hot and dry conditions continue, the agency said.
Colorado's Lake Christine wildfire has burned about 12,000 acres so far.
Crews also left Friday afternoon to drive two wildfire engines across the country to help manage the Carr Fire in California, which has spread to 29,000 acres. Those crews are expected to get to the fire Monday.
A spokesman said the number of homes and structures threatened by the northern California wildfire has increased tenfold to 5,000 after the fire exploded overnight.
CalFire spokesman Scott Kenney said Friday the fire is only 3 percent contained and could spread in any direction.
Meanwhile, 20 crew members who helped manage wildfires in Utah returned earlier this week to New Jersey. The Forest Fire Service also has assisted with managing wildfires in Nevada, Texas and Idaho, the agency said.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 89 wildfires are currently burning 877,000 acres in 13 states.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
