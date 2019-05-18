N.J.’s main radar is down, but eyes are still on the South Jersey sky
{child_byline}JOE MARTUCCI
Press Meteorologist {/child_byline}
Joe Miketta, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, has heard the complaints.
The weather radar in Fort Dix, known as KDIX Doppler Radar Tower, has not been in the dark since May 1, following a string of April days of patchwork fixes and intermittent service.
It is the longest shut down from a mechanical issue since 2007. The issues with the radar have left some in the weather community frustrated. A nearby radar covers South Jersey well, plus there are other observational tools that can be used to detect incoming precipitation.
However, those in the northwestern portions of the state have been seeing reduced radar coverage as a result of the downed site.
“We have a lot of people who depend on that radar to say ‘hey is it raining out?’ so we’re trying to get it back up and running as fast as we can,” Miketta said.
The culprit? A bull gear, a vital piece of equipment to the radar.
“It’s like a car when a transmission’s going. Is there something more simple that we can fix to take care of the process? We tried all of the easy solutions, but then it went down for good on May 1. A team of about six people will be working on it. They’re hoping by May 22 that it’ll be up and running again,” Miketta said.
The current Doppler Radar network rotates around in a 360-degree circle, sending out pulses of energy. If it hits precipitation, then that beam gets sent back to the radar sites. The strength at which its sent back determines the strength of the precipitation. The radar can even pick up objects like bugs and military chaff on calm days.
“I get that it needs special parts, but why are they not nearby or easily accessible?” said Marc Franz Jr., a weather enthusiast from Waretown said.
Miketta says that the Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is responsible for fixing repairs like this. But fixing the bull gear is no easy process.
“They actually have to lift the pedestal off the train device by two feet, crawl in there, take out the bull gear, clean it up and put it back in. They have to raise it inch by inch. It takes time.”
A major upgrade to the radar is expected in March of 2020, which would have replaced the bull gear.
However, meteorologists have not been left blind to incoming thunderstorms or rain. While KDIX is the only Doppler Radar in New Jersey, another Doppler Radar exists at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, known as KDOX, which covers South Jersey.
“We use the Total Observation Concept.... We use our knowledge to our advantage to see what’s happening in the future... We have a lot of stuff in our toolbox that we can use,” Miketta said.
Those tools include satellite imagery, airport observations, volunteer networks of observations, data from weather balloons, and more.
The original generation of radars, known as the Weather Surveillance Radar — 57 (WSR-57), did not have bull gear issues as often. Part of the reason the current radar is down is that the radar consistently is scanning the sky, wearing on the gear.
“You’re going to see more of it (bull gear replacements), because that keeps moving,” said Jim Eberwine, a Retired National Weather Service forecaster who lives in Absecon.
Eberwine operated the WSR-57 radar when it was at the William J. Hughes Federal Aviation Administration Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township.
“On clear days, without precipitation, you would actually stop the radar from rotating,” Eberwine said.
Like many things in technology, the ability to rapidly scan the atmosphere for threats far outweigh the occasional weeks-long downtime. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the lead time of tornado warnings doubled from a national average of five minutes in the early 1990s, before the WSR-88D network was installed fully, to nearly 10 minutes afterward.
“You would sit down and you would see a thunderstorm... You’d put a mark on it with a grease pencil, then contour it (the thunderstorm), then put a paper overlay on the center of the radar. After that, you could determine the speed and direction of it,” Eberwine said.
