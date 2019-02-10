Once severely endangered, the number of ospreys in New Jersey continues to soar.
A record-breaking 932 ospreys were counted in 2018 in the Garden State, according to a report recently released by the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey. The year prior, 892 were counted.
Researchers also found 589 active osprey nests in New Jersey. Weather favorable to ospreys helped nesting success.
“Weather always plays a role in the nesting success of coastal nesting raptors like the osprey,” the report states.
The birds have been steadily rebounding after being put on the state’s endangered species list in 1973, when there were only 50 nesting pairs left. The widespread use of the pesticide DDT in South Jersey had led to their demise.
Their re-emergence in New Jersey over the past four decades can be attributed to the banning of DDT and to biologists reintroducing healthy osprey eggs from other areas of the country to New Jersey’s coast.
The bird still remains on the state’s threatened species list.
“They used nests elsewhere to jump start these birds,” said Ben Wurst, habitat program manager for Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.
There were 423 osprey nests in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in 2018, the report says. Also called sea hawks, ospreys are most common around coastal estuaries and salt marshes, and near where large numbers of fish live.
But last year, researchers noted another danger to the birds.
Plastics collect along the edge of marshes and beaches, where ospreys gather nesting material. As a result, almost every nest in New Jersey contains plastic, the researchers found, posing a risk to the birds.
In 2018, several ospreys were found entangled in monofilament or plastic line and dead, while a few others were rescued and untangled.
“Plastics are becoming more prevalent in nests,” Wurst said. “They can’t discern between man-made plastics and natural materials similar in shape. ... It could potentially kill them.”
The group plans to collect data this year on the type and amount of plastics found in each nest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.