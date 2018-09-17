More members of rescue teams from across New Jersey were deployed to assist communities that have been affected by Hurricane Florence.
New Jersey Task Force One sent 16 additional members toward North and South Carolina late Saturday night at the request of Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release from the State Police.
The state also sent six rescue boats and five vehicles to assist with rescues, the release said.
On Sept. 10, the 85-member task force traveled to North Carolina and is staged in Kinston, North Carolina. Another member is in Columbia, South Carolina, helping rescue personnel.
The additional members were on their way Saturday to Morganton, North Carolina.
Members of Cape May County’s Regional Urban Search Team and other local firefighters were dispatched last week as a part of the state task force, according to a news release from the Cape May County.
The RUST unit is especially useful to help rescue efforts in tight spaces or if a building collapsed, the release said. The team assisted in evacuations in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is going to Elizabethtown, North Carolina, to assist with rescue and evacuations.
The storm has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but continues to bring flooding and swollen rivers to the Carolinas.
Roads were closed and power outages were on the rise, with about 500,000 homes and businesses in the dark. The death toll climbed to 18.
“We work to ensure we have local resources available to assist if we have a situation in Cape May County where we have a hard time getting someone out of a building,” Cape May County Office of Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi said in a statement. “It is tough to see the news and see what is going on down there. Our team will do whatever they can to help those in need.”
