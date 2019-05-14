The state Department of Transportation is holding an information session Tuesday to hear feedback from the public on its $27.5 million plan to ease flooding on Route 40 leading into Atlantic City.
Representatives from the state agency will present exhibits of the DOT’s draft study from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Atlantic City Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor Township.
The proposal calls for raising a one-mile section of the road, also known as the Black Horse Pike, from Naples Avenue to Bayport Drive in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township by 2.5 feet.
Businesses and residents along the roadway have long complained of nuisance flooding that can easily shut down one of Atlantic City’s main evacuation routes.
The DOT’s plan also calls for upgrading an existing drainage outfall at Venice Avenue and extending an existing seawall at Brenta Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. In Atlantic City, officials want to install sheeting along the ramp from Route 40 eastbound to West End Avenue to North Harrisburg Avenue and upgrade an existing drainage outfall.
Construction would begin in fall 2021 and be completed by spring 2025.
