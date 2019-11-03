The National Weather Service Sunday confirmed the ninth tornado of the year in New Jersey, putting the Garden State just one place away from the all time yearly record.
An EF-1 rated tornado (ratings run from 0 to 5) was confirmed in the Morris County town on Madison, New Jersey at 12:23 a.m. last Friday. The state was encapsulated by various tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings just after the typical trick or treating time on Halloween.
This now brings the yearly total to nine. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, 2019 now is in a tie for second place with 1987 for the most tornadoes. Records go back to 1951.
The first place mark still remains a staggering 17 back in 1989. Robinson does say to take these rankings with a grain of salt, though.
"I do question the consistency of these being assessed and recognized as tornadoes. I don't see why there should be so many large years in the 1980s and 1990s," said Robinson.
On average, New Jersey sees two tornadoes each year. A EF-0 tornado went through Millville on Wednesday, Aug. 7, going through a solar panel facility near the wastewater treatment plant.
New Jersey has a late addition to the tornado count in this active severe weather year.
