The NAACP Atlantic City branch has requested Atlantic County Clerk Edward McGettigan open his Atlantic City office to the public to help with vote-by-mail issues.
“It has come to our attention that the Atlantic County Clerk’s located in Mays Landing is the only site available for in-person assistance with the vote-by-mail process,” said a June 18 letter from chapter President Kaleem Shabazz, who is also an Atlantic City councilman; and Yolanda N. Melville, NAACP Political Action Committee Co-Chair and Legal Redress Committee Chair
“The purpose of this letter is to formally request the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office make such services available at its Atlantic City location (1333 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 400) or another reasonable location within Atlantic City,” the letter said. “
It pointed out that Atlantic City a high concentration of low-income residents and racial groups who have been historically disenfranchised. Its population is 35% African American/Black, 30% Hispanic and 15% Asian residents, the letter said.
“Voting is currently underway for the July 7th primary election. Our branch is already educating our members and the community about the voting process,” according to the letter. “Our members are responding to questions regarding vote-by-mail and replacement mail-in ballots. Coupled with the new law affording people on probation and parole the opportunity to vote, we are encountering many first-time voters. As you can understand, the newly-implemented voting processes are challenging, intimidating and stressful — even under normal conditions.”
The Mays Landing Office is about 20 miles from Atlantic City, there is not a good public transportation system and getting there creates special problems during the COVID-19 epidemic, the letter said.
“We also know that, on average, African Americans are less likely to have technology readily accessible to research possible answers through the COVID-19 election resources provided on the state’s Division of Elections website,” the group said. “Accordingly, it is vital that Atlantic City residents are provided reasonable, equitable and in-person access to the Atlantic County Clerk’s office to speak with your representatives.”
