TRENTON — A slew of health-related bills passed through legislative committee hearings Thursday, with several focusing on addiction.
The state Assembly Higher Education Committee approved a bill that would require higher education institutions to have supplies of naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote commonly known as Narcan.
Bill sponsors say the law would help address the nationwide opioid crisis being felt by many New Jersey communities, with specific focus on adults who may suffer an overdose while on a college or university campus.
"By storing proper medication on campuses, campus police or security officers may be able to reach patients faster and administer the antidote," Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, D-Essex, Morris, said in a statement.
An estimated 3,118 people in New Jersey died from drug-related deaths in 2018, creating a new record, according to state data.
The proposed bill would require colleges and universities to keep opioid antidotes at one or more secure and easily accessible location. They would also have to develop a policy for emergency administration of an antidote to a student, staff member or other person who overdoses on campus.
A different bill called Charlie's Law would require pharmacists to educate their patients on how to safely discard unused, unwanted or expired drugs and needles. The bill passed the state Senate Health Committee Thursday. Pharmacists would also have to ensure patients can access drug deactivation products.
The bill was named after Charlie Van Tassel, who died at 33 years old after battling addiction for many years.
"These drugs, particularly opioids and needles, can be poisonous, addictive or even fatal if they fall into the wrong hands," Sen. Robert Singer, R-Monmouth, Ocean, said in a statement. "To someone like Charlie, who fought to stay sober, a bottle left unattended can be life-threatening."
Under the law, the health care provider issuing a prescription must also provide written instruction to patients on proper drug disposal procedures, along with a warning of the potential risks if the medication is not discarded safely.
They must also have available a drug deactivation product that can neutralize 98 percent of medication and reduce the chance of drugs going into landfill or water supply.
To address the state's nursing shortage, which some experts have predicted will get worse as older nurses retired from the field, a bill released by the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee would enter New Jersey into the Nurse Licensure Compact.
The Nurse Licensure Compact is a multi-state agreement system that mutually recognizes the licensure of registered professional nurses and licensed practical nurses. It allows nurses to live and work in different states without having to apply for multiple licenses. They currently have to be licensed in and by each state they practice in.
Officials from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association said it is an effective way to address the shortage crisis.
"Like many states, New Jersey needs more licenses," Tony Bawidamann, association vice president, said in a statement. "Mandating staffing levels doesn't do any good if we don't have the professionals to staff the facilities in the first place."
As of 2015, 25 states have enacted legislation to participate in the licensure compact. New Jersey was a member of a prior version of the compact, but the law expired in 2007.
The bill moves on to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
