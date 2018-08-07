Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual campaign that promotes police-community relations by seeking to bring the two parties together under positive circumstances. Of course, you need the third party, the weather, to come together as well.
Millions of people take part in National Night Out across thousands of towns in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August, according to the national campaign’s website.
As South Jersey's communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events with emergency personnel, the weather will mostly cooperate with us. Here's an hour by hour break down of the weather conditions expected.
5 p.m.
Mainland - Mostly sunny and likely dry. Temps in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like 90-95.
Shore - Sunny. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.
6 p.m.
Mainland - Mostly sunny and likely dry. Temps in the mid 80s to upper 80s, feeling like 90-95.
Shore - Sunny. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.
7 p.m.
Mainland - Partly sunny. A shower/storm is not ruled out in western Cumberland or Atlantic counties. Temps in the mid 80s, feeling like 90.
Shore - Mostly sunny. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.
8 p.m.
Mainland - Partly sunny. A shower/storm is not ruled out in western Cumberland or Atlantic counties. Temps in the mid 80s, feeling like 90.
Shore - Mostly sunny. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.
9 p.m.
Mainland - Partly cloudy. 30% risk of a storm. Temps in the mid-80s, feeling like 90.
Shore - Mostly sunny and likely dry. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.
10 p.m.
Mainland - Partly cloudy. 30% risk for a storm. Temps in the low to mid 80s.
Shore - Partly cloudy and likely dry. Temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.