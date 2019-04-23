The next couple of days will see high pressure giving us a taste of the south with warmer temperatures for this time of year. However, there will be on wet blip in the forecast.
The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …
Temperatures Tuesday morning will be more than five degrees above average again, in the low 50s. This will actually be a six-day streak of low temperatures greater than five degree above average and a part of the largest trend of 11 nights in a row with a low temperature at or above average.
That’s been good news for the growers out there, who have not had to deal with any major frosts. In more good news, none is expected over the next week.
Back to the forecast. A light northwest wind will blow and the strong sunshine will have no problem heating temperatures up early in the morning. Then, depending on where you are, the thermometer keeps climbing or stunts itself.
We should have a good sea breeze developing in the afternoon. Winds will turn onshore along the shore and push inland. So, highs on Long Beach Island could be in the upper 50s for the afternoon. The parkway corridor east to the bays will be in the 60s. West of there, expect mid- to upper-70s. Regardless, it’ll be a comfortable day all around.
Tuesday will also be national picnic day. In my view, picnic weather needs the following: No rain (no one wants that), light winds (so your cups and plates don't blow away) and low dew points (the ground holds moisture, making it already more humid there, you don't want extra moisture in the air). Overall, I'll give the day a perfect A!
Clouds will then build in almost as soon as the sun sets. That’ll mean slowly falling temperatures and a nice evening. However, toward midnight and through the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, a round of showers will be present, mainly north of Route 30. We will catch the tail end of a cold front and most will be dry. Rainfall totals should stay under 0.10 inches.
Clouds then will clear quickly Wednesday morning as a strong northwest wind follows around 15 mph. Still, though, it will not be drawing in much cold air. Therefore, temperatures actually stay about the same with the drop in humidity. Furthermore, this will pin the sea breeze back to the coast. So, 70-75 should be the case everywhere. It’ll be very comfortable, though watch for wildfire spread.
Thursday will see the same amount of sunshine and, if you will be on the mainland, a very similar day to Thursday. The winds will lighten up and temperatures will remain in the 70s. The shore likely does feel the sea breeze again, keeping it in the seasonable 60s.
The weekend looks more active but far from a washout. Saturday should very likely be dry and pleasant. Friday and Sunday have rain threats, but neither look enough to be a washout.
