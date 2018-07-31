The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday its first commercial partnership with a gaming establishment.
MGM Resorts International, which owns the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, will partner with the NBA for sports gaming and sports betting, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday afternoon.
Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International James Murren is the owner of the WNBA team the Las Vegas Aces. MGM is also the NBA's partner in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Terms were not disclosed, other than it will last several years.
MGM will pay the NBA for official data to use in determining outcomes of various bets. The league has said in the past it wants a 1 percent "integrity fee" of wagers, and that conversation that has ramped up in recent months since that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow sports betting to be implemented on a state-by-state basis.
In the press conference, Silver said the relationship entails access to official data for the many casinos that MGM operates as well as the use of the NBA’s intellectual property.
"Let's take advantage of this opportunity and do something historic."
Adam Silver announces the NBA's partnership with MGM Resorts International
You can watch the full press conference replay below:
LIVE: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference from New York
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
