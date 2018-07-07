NEWFIELD — An early morning explosion destroyed a home and killed a husband and wife in this Gloucester County borough, officials and neighbors said.
Police said Saturday morning two people were found dead from the explosion in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive. Neighbors identified the couple as John and Carole Paladino.
A call came in to dispatchers about the home about 6:15 a.m. It is unclear what caused the blast, police said, though neighbors told The Press the couple recently installed new gas appliances in their kitchen.
"Just good people," family friend Wayne Ingling told The Philadelphia Inquirer as he stood down the street. "It shakes you up. It's a really bad scene up there."
Video from @cjolsonSJ of neighbors talking about the home explosion in Newfield. pic.twitter.com/FlL3jszVVl— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) July 7, 2018
The blast initially was reported as a gas explosion that caused damage, such as broken windows to nearby homes, KYW-TV reported. Debris was scattered over several blocks, and pieces could be seen hanging from a nearby tree and power line. Utility workers were on the scene to shut off gas to nearby homes.
"It felt like the house got crashed into by a car," 13-year-old neighbor Joseph Curcio said in describing the explosion to The Press. "I came down here, and the whole place was on fire."
The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a State Police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Franklin Township police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.
Another neighbor interview. Check out our story here. https://t.co/qj9uTpDJrS pic.twitter.com/UIuMdwo3SG— Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) July 7, 2018
A news conference is scheduled for later today.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Staff Writer Claire Lowe and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
