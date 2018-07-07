Newfield home explosion
Buy Now

Authorities are at the scene of a home explosion on Oakwood Drive in Newfield, Gloucester County, believed to have killed the couple who lived there.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press

NEWFIELD — An early morning explosion destroyed a home and killed a husband and wife in this Gloucester County borough, officials and neighbors said.

Police said Saturday morning two people were found dead from the explosion in the 300 block of Oakwood Drive. Neighbors identified the couple as John and Carole Paladino.

A call came in to dispatchers about the home about 6:15 a.m. It is unclear what caused the blast, police said, though neighbors told The Press the couple recently installed new gas appliances in their kitchen.

"Just good people," family friend Wayne Ingling told The Philadelphia Inquirer as he stood down the street. "It shakes you up. It's a really bad scene up there."

The blast initially was reported as a gas explosion that caused damage, such as broken windows to nearby homes, KYW-TV reported. Debris was scattered over several blocks, and pieces could be seen hanging from a nearby tree and power line. Utility workers were on the scene to shut off gas to nearby homes.

"It felt like the house got crashed into by a car," 13-year-old neighbor Joseph Curcio said in describing the explosion to The Press. "I came down here, and the whole place was on fire."

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a State Police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Franklin Township police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.

A news conference is scheduled for later today. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Staff Writer Claire Lowe and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.