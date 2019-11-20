Flights leave Atlantic City Airport

A flight departs Monday from Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dunkin' and the Beach House Restaurant & Bar will soon be options for travellers at Atlantic City International Airport looking for a quick bite before their flight, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

The agency's Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday morning to award a 10-year contract to Hudson Group Retail to bring "travel convenience and special retail & food concessions" to the airport, the agency said. 

"Hudson is extremely proud to be a part of the retail expansion at Atlantic City International Airport. This opportunity allows us to bring nationally recognized store brands, designed and inspired with the look and feel of iconic ACY themes," said Hudson Group Retail CEO Roger Fordyce.

Hudson will bring a Dunkin' location and a Hudson and Brookstone, a travel retailer, location to the airport. Construction of the Beach House Restaurant & Bar stems from a 2018 contract awarded by SJTA to OHM Concession Group, a deal that will bring two The Great American Bagel & Bakery locations to the airport.

"The SJTA is thrilled to have entered into agreements with both the Hudson Group and OHM Concession Group to bring these new concepts to ACY," said Airport Director Tim Kroll. 

