A weak cold front passed through Friday night without much more than a change in the wind direction. So, sunshine and low dew points will continue, though the risk for coastal flooding still remains into the weekend, thanks to the king tide.
Saturday morning starts similar to Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the most part. However, 50s will be present in the Pine Barrens and rural areas again.
The Farmers’ Almanac, in publication since 1818, made a very early call of a “frosty, wet &a…
That cold front last night ushered in a new high-pressure system. With high pressure located in New England, the clockwise circulation will again promote an onshore flow for Saturday and Sunday.
The results will be two fold: First, temperatures will take a dip compared to Friday. Afternoon highs will be 75-80, instead of 80-85.
It’s not a huge difference, and it’s still a comfortable and bright weekend. Saturday night will be spectacular, good to leave the windows open and take a stroll outside. I’m sure the outdoor hustle and bustle of the boardwalks and shore towns will stay strong as we wrap up the season.
Secondly, the high-pressure system will keep the risk for coastal flooding in. With the king tide, the highest astronomical tide of the season, water levels will continue to remain elevated. Minor coastal flood stage will be expected in most spots for an hour or two around the high tide.
In short, if you saw water this week with the high tides, you’ll see it again Saturday and Sunday night.
Sunday night will be a bit milder. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Labor Day morning will be in the low to upper 60s.
Labor Day itself will be the only day with rain risks. That comes courtesy of a boundary that hovers just to the west of the New Jersey Turnpike.
With high pressure losing its grip on the area. A few showers and storms will be around, mainly during the afternoon.
We’re talking hit or miss storms, at worst.
Finally, a note about Dorian and New Jersey. If we were to see any impacts, it wouldn’t be until next weekend. The range of possibilities remains wide, though. Anything from just high surf to a day of wind, rain and coastal flooding will be possible.
I will continue to keep you updated.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.