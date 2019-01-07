CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Big changes are coming for inmates when they move into the new $37 million Cape May County Correctional Facility in the next two weeks, as they gain more living space and better facilities for important services like medical care.
But even bigger changes are coming for correctional officers, who for the first time will be mingling with inmates in their housing units during their shifts.
“It’s called ‘direct supervision,’” said Capt. Charles “Chuck” Magill, the operations commander for the jail. “Any new jail nowadays goes to that.”