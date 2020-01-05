Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Katz woke up at 6:30 a.m., packed his truck with beer and food, and departed from his Mays Landing home to drive to his usual tailgating spot before an Eagles game.
The 40-year-old arrived with family and friends at the parking lot on South Darien Street across from Citizens Bank Park at 9:40 a.m, setting up a heated tent along a fence decorated with two Eagles flags.
By 11 a.m., the lot was packed.
The smell of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers filled almost every lot surrounding Lincoln Financial Field, and E-A-G-L-E-S chants echoed throughout the cloudy, chilly afternoon.
The Eagles were getting ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC first-round playoff game. It was the Eagles' first home playoff game since their Super Bowl-winning run in the 2017 season.
“We come down here every week, tailgate and hang out,” Katz said. “It was nice to get an extra week out of this. It’s starting to feel like that whole underdog feeling from the Super Bowl era. So we will see what happens.”
Steve Katz, Nick’s father, and friend Neil Clark purchased season tickets in 1984, when the Eagles played at Veterans Stadium.
The duo have kept the seven tickets every since.
Nick’s brother, Dave Katz, 39, sister, Michelle Katz, 40, nephews Andrew Colligan, 18, and Tyler Katz, 7, also attended the tailgate.
The five, along with Clark and Michelle’s boyfriend, Kevin Parker, 50, even had a cornhole game to help pass time before heading to section 232.
“I love coming down here and being with my family,” Dave Katz said. “It feels awesome every Sunday.”
Clark, who recalls many great memories at the Vet, is thrilled the tradition is still alive.
But Steve, along with his wife, Anna, missed Sunday’s game because they were vacationing in Mexico.
But not Clark.
“I haven’t missed a game in forever,” said Clark, 65, of Pine Hill, Camden County. “Every Sunday, when the Eagles are home, I am here.”
Many other fans, including Michael Callum, 28, Ryan Zerpa, 27, Kim Barren, 26, and Kim Brownrigg, 26, had impressive setups Sunday.
Located in the Jetro parking lot, just across the street from the Linc, the four friends had an Eagles-themed bar and a flat-screen TV to watch the Minnesota Vikings defeats the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in the other NFC matchup.
They also had tickets to the Eagles-Seahawks game.
“We are always excited to be here,” said Callum, who only missed one game this season. “It’s an Eagles tailgate. It can never be wrong when you’re here.”
In the Linc’s parking lot, Tom Kilroy hosted about 50 friends and family members for a party in front of his 1998 Chevy school bus, which he turned into an Eagles bus, equipped with a lot of memorabilia inside and a flat-screen TV outside.
Among that group was his brother, Jay Kilroy, 48, daughter Shanna, 23, and son Thomas, 23. The family has been season-ticket holders since 1971.
Tom Kilroy said their tailgates typically cost about $250-$300 per gamek. But everyone who attends helps lessen the cost.
“We have a great time,” said Tom Kilroy, 62, of Cinnaminson, Burlington County. “We were happy when they beat the (Dallas) Cowboys (17-9 on Dec. 22). We didn’t know what would happen after that, but it was great to deny them the (NFC East) division the following week.”
The Eagles captured the division title after they put together four straight wins to close out the regular season, capping it with a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants on Dec. 29.
And they did so with many key injuries and practice squad players, which was the main topic among fans.
Those young players who rose to the occasion after not even being on the opening-day roster include wide receiver Greg Ward and running back Boston Scott.
“It is good to see that,” Callum said. “There is a lot of young talent. Hopefully, that will show in the future of the team.”
Nick Katz was impressed with this season, but also was just pleased to have this added home game with family and friends.
“It’s just a nice time to just enjoy the tailgate,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time. I’m hoping I can pass this tradition on to my two boys (Nicholas, 9, and Joseph, 6).”
