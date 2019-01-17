TRENTON — Legislative Democrats announced Thursday they have reached an agreement to raise New Jersey's minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said the legislation would raise the minimum wage over the course of five years: increasing to $10 an hour by July 1, 2019, $11 by Jan. 1, 2020, then an incremental $1 increase each year until the minimum wage reaches $15 on Jan. 1, 2024.
“Today, we are taking a historic step to provide more than one million New Jersey workers a stronger foothold in the middle class,” Murphy said in a release. “No one working a full-time job should ever live in poverty. Putting the minimum wage on a clear and responsible path to $15/hour is good for workers, good for our businesses, and good for our economy."
As of Jan. 1, New Jersey's current minimum wage is $8.85 an hour according to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Murphy set forth the 25-cent wage increase for 2019 last year.
Sweeney added the plan will increase wages for agriculture workers to $12.50 within five years, making it the high wage for farm workers in the Northeast. For seasonal workers and small business with five or less employees, the base minimum wage would reach $15 an hour by Jan. 1, 2026.
This is a developing story, please check back.
