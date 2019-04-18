The state approved controversial subsidies totaling $300 million annually for three PSEG-owned Salem County nuclear units on Thursday.
The Board of Public Utilities voted 4-1 to approve the lucrative subsidies, paid for by an increase in ratepayers' electric bills, during its meeting in Trenton. Hundreds of supporters and critics of the financial incentives packed the statehouse room to hear the decision.
PSEG has said it needs the money in order to keep its three Lower Alloway Creek units operating, while environmental and consumer groups argued that the energy company is financially healthy enough to keep the plants running without support from ratepayers.
At Thursday's meeting, some commissioners expressed concern over the size of the subsidy, as set by a law passed by the state Legislature last year. But with the exception of one member, the board approved the incentives, fearing that PSEG would shutter a significant portion of New Jersey's carbon-free energy if the subsidies were rejected.
Electric companies will now charge ratepayers an extra $0.004 per kilowatt hour, costing the average residential customer about $31 to $41, according to PSEG. That money will be passed along to the energy giant.
Ratepayer advocate Stefanie Brand, who has reviewed PSEG's financial information, has blasted the proposed subsidies and said the plants are profitable without help from consumers. In an opinion published in February, she wrote that PSEG was "holding a gun to (the BPU's) head."
Her stance has been backed by the Independent Market Monitor for PJM Interconnections, the power grid operator.
She expects the increase in electricity prices to hit large businesses particularly hard, including supermarkets and factories. Residents, too, will be squeezed, she said.
"Businesses will be paying a lot more... And a lot of people can't afford an extra $41," Brand said after the meeting.
In a statement, PSEG said the subsidies will allow it to keep its workforce at the plants and maintain nuclear as part of New Jersey's renewable energy source.
"Our next step is to review the BPU's order to better understand today's decision in greater detail," the statement reads.
PSEG released its applications for the subsidies earlier this year, though all financial information was redacted. In the application, the Hope Creek Generating Station and two-unit Salem Nuclear Power Plant provide 40 percent of the state's overall electricity generation.
Last year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation creating the subsidy program, called the Zero Emissions Credit (ZEC) program. Lawmakers said the incentives were needed to reach the state's renewable energy goals because nuclear generation does not release greenhouse gases. Under the law, the BPU could not change the amount in subsidies PSEG receives.
Since then, $5 million was spent last year by groups opposing and supporting the bailout. About $2.3 was spent on behalf of the subsidies, and $2.8 million to oppose them, according to a report released by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
Environmental and business groups have expressed concern over Thursday's decision.
"Today's decision is a huge loss for ratepayers, our environment and regulatory oversight," said Amy Goldsmith, director of New Jersey's Clean Water Action.
Ray Cantor, of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, echoed that statement, saying the subsidies will negatively impact companies in the state.
The Rate Counsel has 45 days after the BPU issues its order to appeal the decision.
A group called the Central New Jersey Workers Benefit Council protests ahead of BPU vote on NJ nuclear subsidy pic.twitter.com/pkS1JOKLO7— Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) April 18, 2019
@NJBPU President Fiordaliso kicks off the most packed meeting of BPU in recent memory in Trenton. Nuclear subsidies vote for PSEG's 3 nuclear facilities in South Jersey brings out record crowd of 300+ who ironically aren't afforded a chance at public comment. #nonukebailout pic.twitter.com/NGApQRoqva— Doug O'Malley (@DougOMalleyENJ) April 18, 2019
Protestors marching outside in opposition to the nuclear subsidies pic.twitter.com/fiakyAUI04— Daniel Munoz (@DanielMunoz100) April 18, 2019
