No one is thrilled about public infrastructure in New Jersey.
A new Stockton University poll released Tuesday found that 45 percent of respondents found state roads to be in fair condition, and 35 percent found them to be in poor condition. Almost half say poor road conditions have cost them money for repairs, including flat tires for pot holes..
The Stockton Polling Institute at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy polled 632 adults in march.
Most polled thought the state's bridges and tunnels were in better shape than the roadways, with 63 percent saying they are in fair condition. But 38 percent said they've been concerned for their safety driving over a bridge or through a tunnel in New Jersey.
While most think the roads need to be repaired, more people than not said they aren't willing to personally spend more for the fix, 48 percent to 45 percent.
80 percent, however, expressed support for a federal infrastructure bill currently being discussed in Washington to the tune of $200 billion.
Of those polled, only 21 percent support higher tolls on existing toll roads to cover infrastructure repairs; 20 percent support higher sales or income tax rates; 13 percent support new tolls on roads that don't currently have them; 18 percent support a hike in the gasoline tax.
New Jersey currently taxes gasoline at 41.4 cents a gallon, a figure that increased by 4.3 cents in 2018.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.