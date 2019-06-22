I’ve heard it from readers and viewers all across the state.
The stormy weather has just been crazy this year, and we’ve seen so much of it, to paraphrase what has come across.
I came back from our “On The Road” shoot in Greenwich, Cumberland County, and the topic was tornadoes, as part of our “June Booms” theme month, recounting the tornado-warned storm that went through the county and produced a waterspout in Fortescue on May 28 (you can catch the video and article that will run in print and online next week).
As I crawled back to Pleasantville, I went through the one-light town of Shiloh and stopped at Shiloh Pizza for a bite. I got to talking to the owner’s father, who said it’s just plain weird what’s been going on. On a side note, I do love visiting there. The sky is wide open, you’re still on the water and the farms meet the bay perfectly.
Anyway, it turns out, you’re not wrong about the storminess. Using Iowa State University’s Automated Data Plotter, I pulled out some stats about how active it’s been.
In the 30-year history of record-keeping, there have been 80 severe thunderstorm warnings, which blows out the second-place finisher (2011), year-to-date at 69.
Tornadoes were the same deal, with 12 warnings year-to-date, besting the eight set in 2011. Take the year as a whole, and it’s in second place, and it’s only June (though severe season does peak now).
We haven’t seen much flash flooding in our neck of the woods, but I just took a look just to do it. Twenty warnings have been issued, the most year-to-date.
So, yes, it has been a stormy, unsettled year, especially since May began.
However, Sunday will be far from stormy. We’ll come into a cool but bright morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s almost everywhere. As that sun lights up the sky, we’ll heat up very quickly. We should be 80 by noon, as the sun splashes down. High temperatures will peak around 85 on the mainland. Even the shore should get close to there on the offshore wind.
Our next shot of rain will be Monday night into Tuesday.
A warm front will lift north at night, bringing a period of rain. That will continue into part of Tuesday morning before some middle-of-the-day dry time. Storms will rumble through with a p.m. cold front. We could add another severe thunderstorm warning to the mix.
After that, though, it’ll be peace in South Jersey, and that’s something I believe we all want to hear.
