New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Thursday that a special task force will investigate allegations of sexual abuse by priests and any potential cover ups in the Catholic Church in the state.
The task force will investigate using subpoenas and present evidence to a state grand jury, Grewal said.
The formation of the task force follows a report by a Pennsylvania grand jury that alleged more than 1,000 people were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests in the state for over 70 years. That investigation lasted for several years and also alleged a widespread cover up among church leaders.
The task force in New Jersey will be led by former Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino, Gewal said.
“I was deeply troubled to read the allegations contained in last month’s Pennsylvania grand jury report,” Grewal said in a statement. “The report revealed that sexual assaults on children – and efforts to cover up such assaults – were far more widespread in Pennsylvania than we ever thought possible. We owe it to the people of New Jersey to find out whether the same thing happened here. If it did, we will take action against those responsible.”
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Camden, which covers much of South Jersey, did not return a request for comment.
The Pennsylvania report included a former Cumberland County priest accused of molesting a 14-year-old boy in 1984 in a trailer in Cape May County.
John P. Connor, who formerly served as a Diocese of Camden priest at St. Francis of Assisi parish in Vineland, was assigned to Bishop Eustace Preparatory in Pennsauken Township, Camden County, at the time of the incident.
The report alleged the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the case but agreed to put Connor in a pretrial intervention program and erase the priest’s record in favor of internal discipline from within the church.
Connor, 84, was stripped of his priestly duties in 2002 and is living in a facility in Missouri designed for priests with abusive backgrounds, restricted to a life of prayer and penance, according to previous press reports.
The Diocese also recently offered a settlement to the daughter of a man who claimed he was sexually abused by the Rev. Richard Gerbino, who in 1961 was the first pastor assigned to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Vineland.
The settlement, which was offered in April, is for $20,000 between the diocese and Annette Nestler, 54, of the Villas section of Lower Township. Nestler’s father, Mike Kissell, said he was repeatedly sexually abused by Gerbino in the 1960s and died by suicide Dec. 31, 1970.
When she received the settlement, Nestler said that there needed to be an investigation of the Catholic Church in New Jersey similar to the one in Pennsylvania.
Now there will be.
“I am extremely honored that the Attorney General would ask me to take on such an extraordinarily important investigation,” Laurino, who will oversee the task force of detectives and prosecutors from across the state, said in a statement . “Having been a special victims prosecutor for most of my professional career, I am prepared to do everything possible to give a voice to those who were abused. I hope that we will finally be able to give these individuals some degree of closure in their lives.”
In addition to investigating allegations of sexual abuse by priests and potential cover ups, the task force will also review existing agreements between the Catholic dioceses of New Jersey and state law enforcement, Grewal said.
In 2002, each of the state’s dioceses entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Attorney General’s Office and various County Prosecutors’ Offices that required the church to report potential cases of sexual abuse. The task force will determine whether the dioceses complied with these requirements and whether any additional action is necessary, Grewal said.
“We want victims to know that we stand ready to investigate their cases and will do everything in our power to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice,” Veronica Allende, Director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, said in a statement. “The key is obtaining adequate evidence, and we urge anyone with information about sexual abuse by members of the clergy to contact us confidentially through our new hotline.”
To help identify potential victims, Attorney General Grewal also has established a new dedicated hotline to report allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy. The hotline, established Thursday, can be used to report allegations of sexual abuse by priests and will be staffed by trained professionals on a 24/7 basis. The toll-free number is 855-363-6548.
