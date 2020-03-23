STONE HARBOR — Following a recent inspection of the 96th Street Bridge, Cape May County Engineer Robert Church announced new restrictions limiting passage on the bridge to vehicles no greater than 15 tons.
The bascule span — the movable section of the bridge — was constructed in 1939 and still has many of its original steel components.
"Some of the main supporting members are over 80 years old," Church said in a release. "The coastal environment and constant vehicular traffic through the years have had an adverse effect on the condition of this bridge."
Church also stressed that vehicles under 15 tons need to observe the 30 mph speed limit when crossing the bridge, as repeated speeding puts stress on the span. Oversized vehicles should access Stone Harbor through Avalon Boulevard.
