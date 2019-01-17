MAYS LANDING − Starting Friday, jury duty might be less of a headache.
New Jersey Courts announced Wednesday that Atlantic County Superior Court, starting Friday, will be the first in the state to use a new online juror summons system that will expand statewide by the year’s end.
Prospective jurors will also receive a post card with the date and location of jury duty plus instructions to complete the online qualification questionnaire, as opposed to the standard full-size paper summons.
A juror portal will allow prospective juror to request deferrals and postponements online, and receive quicker responses.
“Jury service is essential to the fair administration of justice,” said Atlantic-Cape May Vicinage Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez in a press release. “The judiciary appreciates the commitment and sacrifices that citizens make to serve as jurors and we hope this new process will make it easier for them to interact with the court system.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.