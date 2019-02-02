Atlantic City International Airport broke a temperature record as a side swipe of the polar vortex came through.
The thermometer at the airport only rose to 20 degrees on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 22 degrees, set back in 1966. That number is 22 degrees below average for the last day of the month.
This record came with a little more excitement than usual. The temperature sensor at the airport did show a reading above 21 degrees from the 11:54 a.m. observation to the 3:54 p.m. observation. However, according to the National Weather Service (NWS),
"When we looked at the 5-minute data, the temperature had several rapid spikes to 22-25 degrees. Looking at nearby observations, the high for ACY was adjusted to 20," Michael Gorse, a Meteorologist for the NWS, said in its chat room.
The record cold high of 20 and the low of 6, which did not break a record, is just a typical day for Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The Upper Peninsula city averages a high of 23 and a low of 6 this time of year.
Cape May also broke the coldest high temperature for the day. By rising up to only 23 degrees, they too, have the top spot. Breaking records in Cape May are difficult, as observations go back to 1894.
Note: This story has been corrected. The last record low temperature was on April 11. The last record cold high temperature was on Dec. 5.
