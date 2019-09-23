Carousel traffic updates icon.jpg

ABSECON — Authorities have closed a portion of New Road due to a traffic accident that knocked down a utility pole. 

South New Road is closed between Ohio and California avenues, including the area in front of Holy Spirit High School.  

Police are advising drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes using Shore Road and Mill Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details. 

