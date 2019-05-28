Residents of the St. Leonard’s Tract section of Ventnor unveiled new street signs Monday at Suffolk Avenue and the Boardwalk.

The signs, which cost just under $7,000 and are meant to represent the historical significance of the city's oldest neighborhood, were thought up and paid for by the St. Leonard's Association, according to outgoing president Anne Corrigan, 70, of Derby Avenue.

"We decided that we wanted to do something special to kind show our little area as being this historic area," Corrigan said.

About a hundred people were in attendance, said Phyllis Lacca, president of Masterpiece Advertising. Among them was Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald J. Trump and a homeowner in the neighborhood.

Photos of Trump strategist Kellyanne Conway growing up

1 of 25

Also present was Tina LoBiondo, Commissioner Tim Kriebel and Mayor Beth Holtzman.

"They're beautiful. They're very classic-looking. ... They remind you of that old-world charm," Holtzman said. "They have the oldest homes ... and now the signs just complement the homes in the neighborhood."

Corrigan approached the city earlier last year about changing the street signs and were given the greenlight, said incoming Association president Bill Sill. The first signs went up about two weeks ago, Lacca said.

"The city could not have been more helpful or more enthusiastic," Sill said at the ceremony. "It's really a great model for how citizens and the city can work together."

St. Leonard's Tract was mapped out in 1896, making it older than Ventnor itself. 30-year restrictions were written into property deeds in 1898 limiting their usage to single-family homes — no boarding house or hospitals, no "piggeries" or "bone-boiling factories." The Association was formed in 1921 to enforce those restrictions.

Holtzman praised the classic design of the new signs.

"The signs show that the tract, and the people that live in the tract … they're just classy and classic. Thank you for being part of Ventnor. Thank you for investing in our city. And thank you for being great residents," Holtzman said before pulling a sheet off of the S. Derby Avenue sign to cheers.

The signs — black with white decorative details in the corners and a nod to the association's 1921 establishment — are on street corners between Surrey Avenue and Cambridge Avenue in the eight-block section.

"It's not a real big area," Corrigan said, "but it's all historic homes and they have stories and all kinds of interesting things about them."

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments