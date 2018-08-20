The first half of the week will continue to ride the coattails of this past week’s gray, and at times wet, weekend. However, a refreshing new air mass will bring what can only be described as on-target late August weather.
For now, a stationary front is draped over the Atlantic Ocean through Virginia. High pressure, centered in Maine, and northerly winds mean more windows-open weather.
Similarly to Sunday, we have low levels clouds that are encapsulating the area. These will try to burn off during the afternoon, especially north of Route 30. Then, it would be a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. Showers over the Atlantic City may try to sneak in throughout the day. At worst, though, we are talking isolated showers with patches of drizzle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
The front will slowly move north Monday night. This brings the potential for a rogue shower south of the Black Horse Pike. Otherwise, we have just thickening clouds. Lows will range from the comfortable mid-60s on the mainland to the low 70s at the shore.
Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy. Could you see a spot morning shower? Sure, but I wouldn’t bank on it. Most outdoor morning plans remain a go. A cold front then approaches. As a warm front lifts north, we will see pop-up showers and storms. The thermometer will move into the low 80s due to the southwest winds.
The wettest part of the week looks to be Tuesday night. A cold front will pass through, bringing additional showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. The timing is fortunate. If the front was to pass during the day, severe weather would be possible.
Wednesday morning should start out with rain showers, so bring the rain jacket. Then, as the day wears on, the potential for a shower diminishes. In fact, the whole afternoon could be dry as some sun comes out. Highs should reach the mid-80s behind the “cold” front, which isn’t always so cold in the summer.
Then, Thursday through the weekend will be the final step to our new pattern change. First, we cut off the hot weather over the weekend. Meanwhile, Canadian high pressure will cut out the chance of rain. That means a big boon for outdoor business, work and beach days. Expect a partly sunny sky, at worst, with highs in the low 80s.
