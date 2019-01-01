The first day of 2019 is starting off with some clear, warm weather that will be perfect for those out there participating in polar plunges, 5k runs and any outside events.
It's a nice change from last year, which saw below freezing temperatures and several canceled polar plunges.
Ocean City's polar plunge will take place at 2 p.m. on the beach near the Music Pier. The city's 5k run on the Boardwalk began at 11 a.m.
Plunges took place earlier this afternoon in Atlantic City near LandShark Bar and Grill, in Margate near Robert's Place and in Brigantine.
1 p.m.: Costumes were an important part of Brigantine's polar plunge. Contest winners were decked out game board-themed attire.
The costume contest awards prizes for top three group and individual prizes @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/CSy0xxfpYQ— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) January 1, 2019
12 p.m.: Atlantic City plungers dashed into the 40-degree Atlantic Ocean outside LandShark Bar and Grill. Another couple hundred people made the plunge in Margate.
And there they went. Water temp around 40 degrees, organizers said. #AtlanticCity #polarbearplunge pic.twitter.com/bYz0zkewRI— Nicole Leonard (@ACPressNLeonard) January 1, 2019
10 a.m.: Several polar plunges in Atlantic and Cape May counties are scheduled today, starting with an event at 10 a.m. in Brigantine.
The Spletzer family from P.A. is ready for their first day (week?🦈) as polar bear plunge newcomers in Brigantine @ThePressofAC #NewYears2019 pic.twitter.com/qozYcyIcQR— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) January 1, 2019