The first day of 2019 is starting off with some clear, warm weather that will be perfect for those out there participating in polar plunges, 5k runs and any outside events.

It's a nice change from last year, which saw below freezing temperatures and several canceled polar plunges.

SEEN at 2019 Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge

Photos from the Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 1, 2019.

Ocean City's polar plunge will take place at 2 p.m. on the beach near the Music Pier. The city's 5k run on the Boardwalk began at 11 a.m.

Plunges took place earlier this afternoon in Atlantic City near LandShark Bar and Grill, in Margate near Robert's Place and in Brigantine. 

1 p.m.: Costumes were an important part of Brigantine's polar plunge. Contest winners were decked out game board-themed attire. 

12 p.m.: Atlantic City plungers dashed into the 40-degree Atlantic Ocean outside LandShark Bar and Grill. Another couple hundred people made the plunge in Margate.

10 a.m.: Several polar plunges in Atlantic and Cape May counties are scheduled today, starting with an event at 10 a.m. in Brigantine. 