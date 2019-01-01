Roberts Polar Plunge
Plungers run for the water at the start of the plunge. The 16th annual Robert's Place Polar Plunge was held at noon on the Margate City beach at Essex Ave New Year's Day. The event drew hundreds of those wishing to take a first dip in the ocean with this year's plunge benefiting a local family. Friday Jan. 1, 2010. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).

 Dale Gerhard

The first day of 2019 is starting off with some clear, warm weather that will be perfect for those out there participating in polar plunges, 5k runs and any outside events.

It's a nice change from last year, which saw below freezing temperatures and several canceled polar plunges.

10 a.m.: Several polar plunges in Atlantic and Cape May counties are scheduled today, starting with one at 10 a.m. in Brigantine. 

Atlantic City's plunge on the beach in front of the LandShark Bar and Grill and a plunge on the beach near Robert's Place in Margate both take place at noon.

Ocean City's polar plunge will take place at 2 p.m. on the beach near the Music Pier. The city's 5k run on the Boardwalk starts at 11 a.m.

