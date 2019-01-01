The first day of 2019 is starting off with some clear, warm weather that will be perfect for those out there participating in polar plunges, 5k runs and any outside events.
It's a nice change from last year, which saw below freezing temperatures and several canceled polar plunges.
Last year it was the coldest New Year's Day on record.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) January 1, 2019
This year 🌴🌴 https://t.co/BtjFuA11fv
10 a.m.: Several polar plunges in Atlantic and Cape May counties are scheduled today, starting with one at 10 a.m. in Brigantine.
The Spletzer family from P.A. is ready for their first day (week?🦈) as polar bear plunge newcomers in Brigantine @ThePressofAC #NewYears2019 pic.twitter.com/qozYcyIcQR— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) January 1, 2019
Atlantic City's plunge on the beach in front of the LandShark Bar and Grill and a plunge on the beach near Robert's Place in Margate both take place at noon.
Ocean City's polar plunge will take place at 2 p.m. on the beach near the Music Pier. The city's 5k run on the Boardwalk starts at 11 a.m.
