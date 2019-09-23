ATLANTIC CITY — A Brooklyn, New York, man was arrested Saturday after attempting to steal a city public works truck and assaulting a worker, police said Monday.
At 7 a.m., Officer Martin Maldonado was stopped by an city public works employee who said he had just been assaulted by a man trying to steal his work truck, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
The male victim, age 52, was picking up trash in the area of Florida Avenue and the Boardwalk when the suspect, Deandre Watson, 22, entered the truck and attempted to drive off, Fair said. The victim managed to pull Watson from the truck, he said.
Watson shoved for the victim to the ground before fleeing the area when the victim called 911, Fair said.
MAYS LANDING — The Ventnor woman charged in the fatal nightstick killing and robbery of her …
Maldonado saw Watson about 90 minutes later and was assisted by Officers Hiram Mercado and Jamar Dabney in arresting him in the beach block of Iowa Avenue, Fair said.
Surveillance Center personnel were able to positively identify Watson from the attempted robbery, Fair said. Watson was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, he said.
Watson was charged with robbery, carjacking and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and was sent to the Atlantic County jail, Fair said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.