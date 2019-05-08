GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Twins Marina and Mariam Eskandar were 11 years old when they and their mother, Manar, moved to South Jersey from a busy city in Egypt.
“It was scary quiet,” 18-year-old Marina remembered.
“To me, it was so cool because I love the green open areas,” said Manar, 43, of Egg Harbor Township.
Eight years later on Wednesday, the family became United States citizens. The Eskanders were among the 28 people from 20 different countries across four continents gathered inside the Campus Center at Stockton University to take the Oath of Citizenship.
“Do you remember the first day you came to this country?” asked Ya-Mei Chen, director of the United State Citizenship and Immigration Services Mount Laurel Field Office.
Chen did, she recalled the plane ride into Detroit, her two suitcases and the box that contained her rice cooker. She remembered the customs officer asking her if there was any rice inside the cooker, and she laughed. And Chen remembers the flat plains visible from the airplane window as she took another flight into Ohio, a much different scene from the mountains of Taiwan where she grew up.
Chen recalled her first trip to McDonald’s, the confusion as she stared up at the menu board, and her anxiety as the cashier and the other customers stared at her, waiting for her to order.
“That’s the challenges we face every day,” Chen told the candidates for citizenship. “It doesn’t matter what we face, we make it work.”
Each year, 1 million immigrants become United States citizens and 10,000 of them are in South Jersey, according to Keith Dorr of the USCIS Mount Laurel Field Office.
Each candidate for naturalization has a different background and a different story of how they came to apply for citizenship. Ramon Rivera, 45, came to Hammonton from Mexico 28 years ago.
“My uncle he was living in Florida,” Rivera said. “He moved to Hammonton for the blueberries.”
In 1991, Rivera followed suit and stayed. He said Wednesday that becoming a United States citizen was the “biggest dream” of his life.
“This country is the best in the world. It gave me two beautiful daughters, my wife is from Puerto Rico,” Rivera said, smiling and holding a tiny U.S. flag between his hands. “I feel so happy.”
For the Eskander twins, both freshmen students at Stockton University, growing up in the U.S. made them feel like United States citizens already. They decided to go for citizenship because they were eager to have all same rights and privileges as their native-born friends, like voting and traveling.
Mariam is already politically active. She is studying political science and campaigned for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, during the election in November even though she couldn’t yet vote.
Marina is studying biology and hopes to go to medical school after, although she is unsure what type of doctor she would become.
Manar said she made it a point to become a part of her community early on.
“I wanted to get really involved in the society and not be a stranger,” she said, noting that she has fully embraced U.S. traditions and holidays, especially Thanksgiving.
Wednesday, she was happy to make it official.
“I’m really happy and comfortable. It feels comfortable,” Manar said.
