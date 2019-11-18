Are you ready to be stunned by wonders in the sky?
The period of the next two weeks is the year’s best chance for catching not one but possibly several such wonders.
The two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter, make a wonderfully close pair this weekend (and this Saturday a telescope at 5:49 p.m. can show South Jersey observers a much dimmer International Space Station pass startlingly close to the Venus-Jupiter pair).
The biggest spacecraft show this week, however, is what I’d call a scary one before dawn this Saturday: a parade of dozens of rather bright Starlink satellites passing almost overhead as seen from South Jersey, mostly in a 14-minute period.
Possibly the loveliest certain sight these next two weeks, weather permitting, is on Thanksgiving itself: the beautiful slender crescent moon very close to Venus, with Jupiter not far away.
What could top night’s three brightest objects bunched together at nightfall on Thanksgiving? Well, there is at least a fair chance of us seeing an intense outburst of meteors — even a longshot at a few hundred in 15 to 45 minutes—late this Thursday evening.
The two brightest planets together: Venus and Jupiter are quite low in the southwest in the hour after sunset this week and next. But if you are looking as early as 5 to 5:15 p.m. you may even see the intense points of the planets shining in the midst of the orange or pink-purple of one of our special “volcanic twilights.”
Wednesday night, Jupiter shines only 5 degrees — half the width of your fist at arm’s length — to the upper left of brighter Venus. On Friday, Jupiter glows only about 2 degrees above Venus. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the pair is closest together — just 1½ degrees apart, the width of your little finger at arm’s length.
If you have a telescope, try to see if you can fit the two planets together in your widest field-of-view — hopefully with still enough magnification to see the the blazing globe of Venus and the paler (but much bigger-looking) globe of Jupiter.
The Moon-Venus close pair for Thanksgiving: On Wednesday, Nov. 28 — the day before Thanksgiving — an extremely thin crescent moon is well to the lower right of Venus and Jupiter. But it’s on Thanksgiving itself that you'll want an unblocked view down to near the southwest horizon at 5 to 5:30 p.m. What you’ll see is brilliant Venus with the still-slender moon crescent extremely close above it. Jupiter has moved away from Venus, but this night is still no more than 5 degrees lower right from Venus. In most binoculars you may be able to fit Moon, Venus and Jupiter altogether in one field of view.
On the Friday after Thanksgiving, take a pause from shopping to see dimmer Saturn extremely close to the upper right of the moon.
Thursday's possibly mighty meteor outbreak: The Alpha Monocerotid (moh-NOSS-uh-RO-tid) meteor shower is very weak in most years. But every few decades Earth encounters a dense swarm of these rocky particles that produces a powerful outburst of “shooting stars” (meteors) zooming out of the constellation Monoceros the Unicorn — for a brief period.
How brief? Maybe only 15 to 45 minutes. The predicted time for maximum meteor activity is Thursday around 11:50 p.m. (but start looking at 11 or 11:15). Where in the sky? The Monocerotid paths will all seem to point back to rather low in the east, more or less between the brightest star, Sirius and, left of Sirius, the rather bright star Procyon. But the meteors themselves can light up anywhere in the sky — and the farther from the east they are, the longer the visible streak will be.
A scary parade of satellites: In my next column, I’ll discuss the controversial Starlink satellites. But this Saturday morning between 5:40 and 5:54 a.m. South Jersey can see an unprecedented parade about 2,000 miles long of 55 Starlink satellites, glowing as bright as a Big Dipper star when they pass almost overhead and then near the Big Dipper.
Go to sjac.us for information about this Friday’s free Skywatch at Belleplain State Forest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.