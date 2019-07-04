ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who left his home Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Atlantic City Police Department.
The boy, Erik, left his home on the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue around 3:30 p.m., police said. He is described as standing 4 feet tall and weighing 47 pounds, and was last seen wearing red sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766, or text anonymously to 847411. Begin the text with "ACPD."
