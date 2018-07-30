New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal filed a lawsuit Monday that seeks to stop a gun company from releasing computer files with instructions on how to make untraceable 3D-printed guns.
The gun developer, called “Defense Distributed” from Texas, has said it plans to release the files on Wednesday on its website.
Grewal said the company impermissibly plans to use its website to “facilitate imminent violations of New Jersey state law.
“These dangerous files would allow anyone – including terrorists, domestic abusers, felons, fugitives, and juveniles – to print untraceable assault weapons using a 3D printer from the comfort of their own homes,” Grewal said in a statement. “And because the guns would be printed without serial numbers, they would be untraceable by law enforcement, making it all the more difficult to solve crimes committed with these weapons. Once Defendants open that Pandora’s box, it can never be closed.”
Defense Distributed made national headlines in 2012 when it developed computer files that let people create fully operational guns with a 3-D printer. The company’s founder, Cody Wilson, developed a printable plastic pistol known as the “Liberator .380” and put the plans online, but was blocked by the federal government, Grewal said.
Wilson sued and reached a settlement with the U.S. State Department saying his company could begin releasing computer files for printable guns beginning on August 1.
Grewal joined 20 other state attorneys general Monday in a letter criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for settling the federal lawsuit against Defense Distributed and urged them to withdraw from the settlement before the company publishes the computer files later this week.
“For years, and as recently as April 2018, the federal government recognized that these printable-gun computer files would be a threat to United States national security and foreign policy interests,”Grewal said in a statement. “Although the Secretary of State and Attorney General abruptly switched positions – with no good reason – the threat remains. I’m proud to lead the fight in New Jersey to stop Wilson and Defense Distributed from publishing printable-gun computer files, and I call on the federal government to join us in protecting the safety of our residents and our law enforcement officers.”
