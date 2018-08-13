The New Jersey Attorney General’s office announced Monday that there is no direct conflict of interest in the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s investigations into alleged sexual assaults at a rogue fraternity at Stockton University.
The attorney general also determined that there is no reason for the state Division of Criminal Justice to take over the investigations, according to a letter from the state to the prosecutor’s office.
Last week, the prosecutor’s office acknowledged two potential conflicts and sent a letter to the state requesting a review.
The potential conflicts named Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, whose wife, Nicole Milan-Tyner, has been employed by Stockton since 2013, and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Buckley, head of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and the daughter of Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, according to previous reports.
Four students have named the university, the unrecognized fraternity Pi Kappa Phi — a fraternity Stockton has been trying to rid themselves of for almost a decade — and three current and former students in civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and discrimination under the federal discrimination law Title IX.
