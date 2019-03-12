TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Education on Tuesday released the state’s School Performance Reports for the 2017-18 school year.
“The School Performance Reports are a tool designed to inform and empower entire communities,” said Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet. “Not only can they be utilized by parents, educators and the general public, but school leaders can use the reports to help identify areas in which they can better meet the needs of students.”
Changes to the School Performance Reports are the result of input from stakeholders throughout the education community. Changes include:
• More informative, easier to understand one-page Summary Reports
• Additional navigation tools and an improved search page within the reports
• Emphasis on student growth, with the growth section featured before the academic achievement section in the Detailed Reports
• More information about staff demographics, discipline, progress toward English Language Proficiency, and college and career readiness such as graduation pathways and participation in Career and Technical Education (CTE) and dual enrollment coursework.
The School Performance Reports are available www.njschooldata.org.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
