New Jersey schools were asked Thursday night to plan for closures due to COVID-19 and were given guidelines for requirements for home instruction.

In a memo sent to school administrators, state Department on Education officials said that administrators should plan and prepare, citing prior state Department of Health guidance that “schools may be asked to close preemptively or reactively, therefore schools should be making plans for what to do if there are recommendations for closing schools or cancelling events.”

Schools would be closed through a written directive by the state DOH or the health officer of the jurisdiction, according to the memo.

In the case of a health-related school closure, schools board may use home instruction for students, according to the memo. Any day that students have home instruction due to a public-health related closure will count toward the 180-day school year required by statute.

Officials asked school administrators to develop a preparedness plan to provide home instruction in the event of a closure, with “equitable access to instruction for all students,” according to the memo, which should be submitted to the Executive County Superintendent.

On Wednesday, officials at Mainland Regional High School barred anyone who has traveled to countries affected by the disease, or are experience symptoms from their campus and events for two weeks.

“We were getting concerns expressed from the community and we wanted to be responsive with our messaging to assuage fears and concerns,” Chief School Administrator Mark C. Marrone said. “And we wanted our community to know we are actively monitoring the situation and looking to support, protect the safety and welfare of our students.”

Five schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, were closed Friday over fears of COVID-19, officials said.

Central Bucks School District officials were told Thursday night that individuals within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“After consulting with local and state health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, CBSD has decided to close 5 schools today,” according to the post. “Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend will be closed today for students, teachers and staff.”

There have been two presumed positive cases of the disease in Pennsylvania, one each in Wayne and Delaware counties, 6abc reported. They have yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC website still shows zero cases in Pennsylvania.

