ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy spoke Thursday at the Office of Minority & Multicultural Health's Equity Forum, highlighting racial disparities in health care in Atlantic City and across the state.
Murphy noted a few alarming statistics in her address. Atlantic City, she said, has the second highest percentage of pre-term births in the state, and the highest rate of obesity.
And over 85 percent of residents here are on Medicaid, she said.
"Honestly, talking about these inequities is uncomfortably," Murphy said. "But we must make ourselves uncomfortable and have these conversations to fight systemic racism."
Black infants in New Jersey are three times more likely to die in their first year than white infants, she said, the highest racial disparity in the country.
"It's wholly unacceptable," Murphy said. "These dismal and morally reprehensible statistics illustrate why it is so important to highlight health equity at the national and at the state level."
The forum, attended by healthcare professional from around the state, comes at the outset of National Minority Health Month. Other speakers at the Convention Center included Darrin Anderson, executive director of the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance, and Shareef Elnahal, commissioner of the state Department of Health.
