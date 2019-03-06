TOMS RIVER — Hunched over a laptop, Jeff Dement pointed to a virtual map showing lease areas for offshore wind off New Jersey’s coast. He clicked on the legend and added a layer showing where scallop fishing overlaps with potential turbine locations.
“You could do this for days,” said Dement, fish tagging program director for the American Littoral Society, as he gave a tutorial of an online data portal published by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Council on the Ocean.
A few anglers gathered behind him inside a conference room in the Ocean County Library, where offshore wind developers and fishers gathered Wednesday evening to discuss how the two groups can lessen proposed wind projects’ disturbance of wildlife.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Will the 368-acre site of the B.L. England electric plant, due to close in …
Three offshore wind firms — Equinor, Orsted and EDF Renewables — have submitted applications to the state to build in federal waters, but where they construct turbines and place cables on the ocean floor can impact fisheries and anglers’ access to certain species.
“We’re really putting our trust in these companies,” Dement said.
The goal: collect and use data to avoid prime fishing areas and migratory pathways.
Paul Eidman, of Anglers for Offshore Wind Power, emphasized the importance of giving fishermen a voice at the table.
“Recreational fishers have got to be engaged early,” said Eidman.
Some research has been done on the footprint of certain trawls and hotspots for specific species. The MARCO data portal is one starting point, but developers have gathered data as well.
Stephen Drew, fisheries liaison for Equinor Wind U.S., said the company has mapped the migratory path of clam dredgers and squid trawlers. The company has a lease to build 17 miles off Sandy Hook, with construction possible in 2022.
“We’re soliciting feedback from fishers on draft turbine spots and cable routes,” Drew said.
The companies assured fishers that they would have access to the waters where turbines are built. Each firm is leasing spots in federal waters from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
“As developers, we don’t own the ocean. We just have rights to build there,” said Kris Ohleth, senior manager of stakeholder engagement at Orsted. The Danish company plans to build a wind farm about 10 miles off Atlantic City's coast, creating 1,000 jobs for its three years of construction.
However, she said there may be restrictions near substations and during construction. The federal Office of Homeland Security could also restrict access given a national emergency.
By July, the Board of Public Utilities will make its decision on which companies will receive ratepayer subsidies for projects. In addition to Orsted, EDF Renewables is also seeking to build off Atlantic City's coast in a joint venture with Shell.
The lifespan for wind farms is 25 years. After that time, most fishers want the bases of the turbines to be turned into artificial reefs that would promote marine life.
Each firm needs to submit a decommissioning plan to the state detailing how the turbines will be dismantled at the end of the federal leases, the companies said.
"We want to do our best to coexist," Ohleth said. "We're not here to build a wind farm and then leave."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.