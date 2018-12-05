A new grant opportunity is open for New Jersey hospitals, health care systems, federally qualified health centers and state university providers of behavioral health services to expand health care opportunities for veterans, military and first responders.
New Jersey Department of Health officials announced Tuesday that health providers can apply for a new $250,000 grant that could be used to support the creation of a new pilot program or an existing program to integrate primary care, behavioral health, palliative care, hospice and telehealth services for veteran and responder populations.
“Our military, veterans, and first responders have consistently put their lives at risk to protect all of us. They deserve integrated healthcare services, not only to pay back this debt, but also as part of the central mission of defense and preparedness,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement.
The goal of the grant, health officials said, is to support further development of integrated care networks in New Jersey that can serve ongoing primary and behavioral health care of military, veterans and first responders.
A letter of intent to apply is due by 2 p.m. Friday. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
The grant application can be found at healthapps.state.nj.us/noticeofgrant/documents/DFHS19IHM_rfa.pdf
