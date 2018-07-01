TRENTON — State lawmakers Sunday signed off on a $37.4 billion budget package brokered at the last minute with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to avoid a second straight state government shutdown.
The Democratic-led Assembly and Senate passed the deal about 24 hours after Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Steve Sweeney announced the agreement that raises taxes on the wealthy and some businesses.
It awaits Murphy’s signature. Murphy on Saturday said state government would not be closing down after he and leaders reached the deal, hours ahead of a midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
“I’m happy it’s over,” Sweeney said after a nearly 12-hour session. “I’m hoping that we can now move forward on a path where we all realize that we can’t get anything done without each other. It was not a fun process. It doesn’t have to be this way.”
The agreement was reached after much wrangling among the state’s all-Democratic leadership that largely left the state Legislature’s Republican minority out of talks.
“Who was at the table representing business or the taxpayer during the negotiations?” Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick said. “The Murphy message is clear: More taxes.”
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, criticized Democrats for raising taxes instead of cutting spending.
“It reminds me of the movie Groundhog Day where Trenton Democrats’ only answer to a self-created budget crisis is to repeatedly focus on how many taxes they can raise, so Trenton can spend more money on programs we can’t afford while not even considering the novel idea of reducing spending as our businesses and families struggle under the highest tax burden in the country,” Brown said in a statement.
The deal finances spending increases that go toward school aid, transit and the public pension by raising taxes on people making $5 million and above from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent. It also raises business taxes on companies making more than $1 million by an average of 2 percent over four years.
There will be no broad sales tax increase as part of the agreement as Murphy was seeking a rise from 6.625 percent to 7 percent.
Atlantic County Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato voted for the budget, saying it was a win for the middle class.
“This compromise includes important wins for school funding and the homestead rebate that greatly benefits Atlantic County,” Mazzeo said in a statement. “Most importantly we have avoided a state shutdown that would have devastated our tourism this weekend in Atlantic City.”
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew and Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land, D-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, all voted against the budget.
Murphy and other Democrats praised the deal as delivering on promises such as increased kindergarten through 12th-grade education spending and a roughly $240 million boost in the state subsidy to NJ Transit, nearly triple what Murphy predecessor Republican Gov. Chris Christie allotted in his final budget.
Murphy also said the deal includes an increased state tax deduction from $10,000 to $15,000 for property taxes, as well as the restoration of a property tax rebate program.
Staff Writer John DeRosier contributed to this report.
Correction: Due to a reporting error, the votes of State Senator Jeff Van Drew and Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land on the state budget were incorrectly reported in a C1 story that ran Monday, July 2. All three voted against adoption.The story has been updated with the correct information.
