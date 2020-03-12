Coronavirus

State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. Thursday briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.

Appearing for the briefing will be Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples.

During Wednesday’s briefing, officials announced eight new cases of the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, two of which have not been linked to any known exposure.

There are now 37 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

There has only been one death in the state - 69-year-old John Brennan, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, died Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

