State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. Thursday briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.
Appearing for the briefing will be Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples.
During Wednesday’s briefing, officials announced eight new cases of the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, two of which have not been linked to any known exposure.
There are now 37 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
There has only been one death in the state - 69-year-old John Brennan, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, died Tuesday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
South Jersey events that have been canceled due to COVID-19
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
