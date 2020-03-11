Coronavirus

State officials have scheduled a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss developments as COVID-19 cases spread across the state.

Appearing for the briefing will be Lieutenant Gov. Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples and Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis.

It will be livestreamed here.

During Tuesday’s briefing, officials announced that the first person in the state succumbed to the disease - a 69-year-old Bergen County man. So far, there have been 15 cases caused by the novel coronavirus identified throughout the state, including the man who died.

There are 31 patients under investigation in the state, two of whom are in Cumberland County; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

South Jersey schools are still working to prepare plans for virtual instruction in case the state mandates it.

On Tuesday, Atlantic County Institute of Technology held an emergency faculty meeting about developing lesson plans for two weeks of home instruction, said Tom Forkin, a teacher at the school.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments