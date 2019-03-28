Local police departments say they will target drivers texting and talking on the phone in April, as part of New Jersey's "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." campaign.
Police departments in Atlantic City, Hamilton, Sea Isle City, and Egg Harbor Township all said they will be taking part in the initiative.
New Jersey is one of four states nationwide to receive federal funding to combat distracted driving, according to Eric Heitmann, Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.
"This is clearly one of the most critical traffic safety issues that we face today," Heitmann said.
In 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,450 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers.
Police say the initiative is modeled after the "Click it or Ticket" and "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaigns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.