PLEASANTVILLE — Emergency medical technicians were packing up ambulances in the city Wednesday to prepare teams to get to Virginia before Hurricane Florence hits.
Michael Drouin, the director of operations for TriCare Medical Transportation in Pleasantville, said two ambulances were deployed to a military base in Bowling Green, Virginia early Wednesday morning and one more was going to be deployed Wednesday afternoon.
“We never really know exactly what we’re going to be getting into when we go down there,” Drouin said Wednesday.
TriCare is one local group preparing to send rescue teams to Virginia and the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence’s impact on the coast. As of Wednesday morning, Florence was categorized as a major hurricane and was about 48 hours from making landfall or stalling near the Carolina Coast.
Hurricane warnings are in effect from about Myrtle Beach to the Virginia-North Carolina border and the first rain is expected in the Carolinas on Thursday morning.
Around this state, New Jersey State Police Col. Patrick Callahan announced Tuesday that 80 members of New Jersey Task Force 1 were deployed to the Carolinas for assistance.
The New Jersey Task Force 1 team, managed by the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and headquartered in Wall Township, includes police, fire and emergency medical personnel who are trained in water rescue. The members would be able to assist in flooded areas.
"The team being deployed to North Carolina represents a significant portion of the overall task force, but a larger portion of the group and equipment will remain in New Jersey ready to respond to any potential emergency at home," Callahan said in a statement. "And although the impact of Hurricane Florence remains uncertain, what is certain is that the highly-trained men and women of New Jersey Task Force 1 will be in place ready to assist those in need."
Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that New Jersey residents should prepare for the potential impact of the storm and that the state Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the conditions.
“As Hurricane Florence approaches our shore, we encourage all residents to prepare and take precautions,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our first concern is public safety, and we will continue to monitor the storm and make preparations to ensure all residents are safe and secure.”
TriCare is contracted with the American Medical Response company, which works with FEMA and determines who will need to be deployed, Drouin said.
They are prepping other ambulances for possible other deployments, “or if anything comes up in this area to be on standby," Drouin said.
The crews have to prepare for the unknown, for what could be any kind of sleeping arrangements or any amount of time they might be deployed, he said.
